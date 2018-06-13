Baptist Health unveils renovated emergency department

Turns out, the shooting happened about a block away, in the middle of Manslick Road and March Boulevard, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.More >>
Baptist Health officials said they're getting patients to treatment even quicker now that they've opened their renovated emergency department.
Ten people from Louisville were arrested Saturday night in Jeffersonville after an incident at the Big Four Station playground.
The report of the fire came in around 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
WAVE 3 News has gotten several phone calls, emails and messages on social media from patients wondering what they should do since three pain management clinics abruptly closed on Tuesday after a raid by the FBI and DEA.
