JCPS takeover, charter schools focus of Louisville Forum

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The focus of the Louisville Forum on Wednesday was education.

Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis served as the guest speaker. Lewis, who has taken a leave of absence from the University of Kentucky, has more than 15 years of experience in public education. He touched on a number of topics during the forum, including his policy priorities as well as the state recommended takeover of the Jefferson County Public Schools district.

One of those policy priorities was the controversial topic of charter schools.

"It would be irrational for me to say I'm not interested in any tool that research shows has been effective with the very population of students that we have struggled with the most,” Dr. Lewis said. “With that said, high quality public charter schools is a tool - it’s not the tool, it’s a tool."

Lewis said Kentucky has not met the demands from parents for better education for their children. Charter schools, he said, can help meet those demands.

In regards to the potential JCPS takeover, Dr. Lewis stood by his recommendation.

"I will make the case that it is the only route to ensure that kids will be kept safe and that we can ensure that the serious deficiencies identified in that audit are addressed,” Dr. Lewis said. “My guess is that JCPS will make their case that it is not, and the state board will make their determination."

Both JCPS and the state board will present their cases in Frankfort in late June.

