Churchill Downs hears complaints from neighbors on parking

Homeowner Michael Morris, and others, said they lost money this year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Churchill Downs changed its parking system this year, blocking off streets and adding this walking bridge. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Neighbors who live near Churchill Downs are used to making money to park cars during the Derby. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There were a lot of changes waiting for fans this year at Churchill Downs, but not all of them made the neighbors happy.

New parking and new shuttles got a lot of rave reviews from the people going to the Kentucky Derby. But for those who normally counted on making some money parking cars on their residential lots, the changes added up to a big drop in business.

"Churchill Downs is not going to buy my property, so that's the only thing I have to look forward to is to be able to park a few cars once a year," homeowner Michael Morris said.

New road restrictions and a change in traffic patterns drew complaints from Churchill Downs neighbors Wednesday night.

Churchill Downs officials and LMPD wanted feedback, and said they knew there would be problems they hadn't planned on.

"It was a learning experience both for us at Churchill Downs and then for LMPD as well," Churchill Downs communications VP John Asher said. "As well as you plan, as exhaustively as you plan, you can't always determine everything that's going to happen."

Asher said they will take the input from residents and look for ways to make the next big event -- the Breeders Cup in November -- a better experience for everyone.

