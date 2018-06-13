Churchill Downs hears complaints from neighbors on parking

Police were called just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of West Broadway and Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.More >>
Police were called just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of West Broadway and Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.More >>
In the wake of the boundary you can expect drier air, meaning lower humidity.More >>
In the wake of the boundary you can expect drier air, meaning lower humidity.More >>
A contractor working to repair the roof accidentally started the fire just after 2 p.m. One group hopes it won't affect the performances they had planned.More >>
A contractor working to repair the roof accidentally started the fire just after 2 p.m. One group hopes it won't affect the performances they had planned.More >>
There were a lot of changes waiting for fans this year at Churchill Downs, but not all of them made the neighbors happy.More >>
There were a lot of changes waiting for fans this year at Churchill Downs, but not all of them made the neighbors happy.More >>
The report of the fire came in around 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The report of the fire came in around 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>