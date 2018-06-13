Person shot on Broadway in Shawnee neighborhood

We have a crew on the way to the scene of the shooting. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of West Broadway and Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. That's just to the west of the Shawnee Expressway (I-264).

MetroSafe confirmed one person has been shot. The victim, who is a man, is expected to be rushed to University Hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

Police have not shared any suspect information.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story.

