Kemp and Chirinos ejected after home plate collision - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kemp and Chirinos ejected after home plate collision

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp, right, shoves Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos while trying to score on a single hit by Enrique Hernandez during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp, right, shoves Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos while trying to score on a single hit by Enrique Hernandez during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels, left, restrains Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp as Kemp scuffles with Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angel... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels, left, restrains Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp as Kemp scuffles with Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angel...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp, left, and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos scuffle after Chirinos was shoved by Kemp at home plate during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp, left, and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos scuffle after Chirinos was shoved by Kemp at home plate during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers and catcher Robinson Chirinos of the Texas Rangers have been ejected in the third inning after a home plate collision that led to a benches-clearing confrontation between the teams.

With two outs, Enrique Hernandez singled to right and Kemp tried score from second Wednesday night. Chirinos caught a pinpoint throw by Nomar Mazara and had his glove out to tag Kemp. Kemp barreled into Chirinos with his arms up, leading with his shoulder. Chirinos' helmet flew off as he got knocked over and Kemp fell, too.

Chirinos and Kemp jostled as they got up. That led to both benches and bullpens clearing and forming a scrum at the plate. Kemp was restrained by Rangers starter Cole Hamels.

No punches were thrown. The umpires convened during the half inning and ejected both Kemp and Chirinos.

Rules have been put in place to outlaw runners from plowing into catchers, and catchers have to give runners a lane to the plate in most cases. In this play, the throw home took Chirinos directly into Kemp's path home.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

