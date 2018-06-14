US Open begins on old course with a new look - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

US Open begins on old course with a new look

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Luis Gagne's caddie turns to catch a ball as he walks through the fescue during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Luis Gagne's caddie turns to catch a ball as he walks through the fescue during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - The U.S. Open has begun on a century-old golf course with a new look.

Harold Varner hit the opening tee shot on a gorgeous Thursday morning at Shinnecock Hills, using a fairway metal to hit a fairway that was some 60 yards wide in the landing zone. He still watched it anxiously, only because a marshal unaware the U.S. Open had started ambled across the fairway, and broke into a sprint when he heard the ball land near him.

Scott Piercy and Matthieu Pavon of France also found the short grass - Piercy in the first fairway, Pavon so far right that it cleared the knee-high fescue and landed on the ninth hole.

The fairways are 15 yards wider on average than the 2004 U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
