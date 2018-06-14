Rollover crash closes lanes on Kennedy Bridge

The crash was reported on Interstate 65 South at 7:21 a.m. Thursday, according to TRIMARC. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lanes on the Kennedy Bridge are shut down due to a rollover crash.

The right two lanes and the shoulder are blocked on the bridge. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

