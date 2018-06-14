LMPD credits K9 with assist in recovery of drugs, guns

LMPD said K-9 Franklin helped recover guns and drugs in the 6th Division. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Police Department K9 helped officials recover drugs and a number of guns Wednesday.

The department posted the proud photo of K9 Franklin to their Facebook page.

Police said the Narcotics Complaint Response Unit executed a search warrant in the 6th Division with Franklin by their side. With his help, they recovered three rifled with high-cap magazines, a pump-action shotty and a handgun.

Pills, marijuana and suspected crack, all packaged to sell, were also discovered in the search, along with scales.

No arrest information was released.

