LMPD credits K9 with assist in recovery of drugs, guns

The department posted the proud photo of K-9 Franklin to their Facebook page.More >>
The department posted the proud photo of K-9 Franklin to their Facebook page.More >>
It will be a mainly clear and comfortable night ahead.More >>
It will be a mainly clear and comfortable night ahead.More >>
The crash was reported on Interstate 65 South at 7:21 a.m. Thursday, according to TRIMARC.More >>
The crash was reported on Interstate 65 South at 7:21 a.m. Thursday, according to TRIMARC.More >>
A contractor working to repair the roof accidentally started the fire just after 2 p.m. One group hopes it won't affect the performances they had planned.More >>
A contractor working to repair the roof accidentally started the fire just after 2 p.m. One group hopes it won't affect the performances they had planned.More >>
The couple was taken into custody Tuesday night and charged with sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.More >>
The couple was taken into custody Tuesday night and charged with sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.More >>