Damage has yet to be assessed after 3-alarm fire at the Kentucky Center

Crews have still not fully assessed the damage inside the Kentucky Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The box office at the Kentucky Center is still closed to the public but tickets can be purchased online. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Kentucky Center said the main issue was water damage inside the lobby area. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After a three alarm fire on Wednesday, clean up crews continued to repair damage at the Kentucky Center on Thursday.

The main issue inside of the building was water damage in the lobby, according to Kentucky Center spokesman Christian Adelberg.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: Will the show go on after three-alarm fire at Kentucky Center?

Adelberg said crews haven’t fully assessed the damage yet but the theaters should not be affected like the lobby.

Water damage in the lobby has caused some concern over the $18 million worth of art located there.

Adelberg said the pieces were already covered to protect them during the ceiling work. Adelberg was unsure if the art has been damaged and said an expert from the Speed Art Museum will come to assess.

The next performance has been scheduled for Friday in the Mex Theatre. It is unknown if this weekend’s performances will be rescheduled or moved to another venue.

Right now, the box office is closed to the public but tickets still available online.



The Broadway hit musical, Waitress, was scheduled for June 26. Broadway Louisville tweeted the show should go on as planned.

UPDATE: @KyCtrArts is still closed, but GOOD NEWS - clean up has begun! We anticipate the #BwayLou engagement of @WaitressMusical will go on as scheduled (June 26-July 1). https://t.co/iIKSnDIXEh / 800-982-2787. pic.twitter.com/cx9NYpxh2d — BroadwayLouisville (@BAALouisville) June 14, 2018

A press conference has been set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the extent of the damage and the clean up timeline.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.