Deam Lake reopened after temporary closure due to e-coli risk

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) - Deam Lake in Indiana is back open after being temporarily closed to swimmers earlier this week.

Friday, Deam Lame was back open Friday morning after being shut down on Thursday due to elevated e-coli levels. 

In a post on their Facebook page, they confirmed that water samples were good and that the beach reopened Friday at 11 a.m. 

The initial closing announcement was made by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources via Twitter on Thursday.

Water testing in the lake detected elevated levels of e-coli, according to Indiana DNR. Officials said the current elevated levels are uncommon and the closure was issued to protect the safety of swimmers.

Indiana DNR said updates on the lake's closure will be provided here.

The beach at Deam Lake reopened to swimming after two consecutive days of sampling indicates acceptable e-coli levels in accordance with Indiana health standards, according to Indiana DNR.

