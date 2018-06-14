JUST IN: Beach at Deam Lake temporarily closed to swimming due to e-coli risk

The beach at Deam Lake will reopen when e-coli levels test in accordance to state standards for two consecutive days. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) - Deam Lake in Indiana has been temporarily closed to swimming.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.

ALERT: Beach at Deam Lake SRA is is temporarily closed to swimming. Water testing detected elevated levels of e-coli. Beach will re-open after 2 consecutive days of sampling w/in acceptable limits in accordance with State health standards. Updates at: https://t.co/TjVzfHE5t7 — Indiana DNR (@INdnrnews) June 14, 2018

Water testing in the lake detected elevated levels of e-coli, according to Indiana DNR. Officials said the current elevated levels are uncommon and the closure was issued to protect the safety of swimmers.

Indiana DNR said updates on the lake's closure will be provided here.

The beach at Deam Lake will be reopened to swimming after two consecutive days of sampling indicates acceptable e-coli levels in accordance with Indiana health standards, according to Indiana DNR.

