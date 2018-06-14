JUST IN: Deam Lake temporarily closed to swimming due to e-coli - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JUST IN: Deam Lake temporarily closed to swimming due to e-coli risk

The beach at Deam Lake will reopen when e-coli levels test in accordance to state standards for two consecutive days. (Source: WAVE 3 News file) The beach at Deam Lake will reopen when e-coli levels test in accordance to state standards for two consecutive days. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) - Deam Lake in Indiana has been temporarily closed to swimming.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.

Water testing in the lake detected elevated levels of e-coli, according to Indiana DNR. Officials said the current elevated levels are uncommon and the closure was issued to protect the safety of swimmers.

Indiana DNR said updates on the lake's closure will be provided here.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The beach at Deam Lake will be reopened to swimming after two consecutive days of sampling indicates acceptable e-coli levels in accordance with Indiana health standards, according to Indiana DNR.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly