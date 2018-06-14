Employee at White Castle in Jeffersontown diagnosed with hep A

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An employee at a White Castle location in Jeffersontown has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Metro officials released the notification about the diagnosis on Thursday evening.

As with other reports of the virus being diagnosed in various food service employees around WAVE Country, officials have issued a precautionary warning to customers who dined at the location at 2350 Greene Way. Those who ate at the White Castle from May 29 to June 8, 2018 may have been exposed to the virus, though the risk from eating at the restaurant remains low.

Any customer who experiences symptoms of hepatitis A has been encouraged to see a health care professional.

The symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Clay-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Reduced cost vaccinations have been made available to restaurant workers, according to Louisville Metro officials. More than 5,800 WAVE Country food service employees have been vaccinated against hep A so far.

Since the outbreak began, 457 cases of hep A have been diagnosed in Louisville with more then 75,000 people vaccinated.

