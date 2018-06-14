At least 1 killed in crash on I-65 N near Henryville, all lanes closed

At least one person was killed in the crash. (Source: Kenneth Shanks)

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - At least one person has been killed in a crash about five miles north of Henryville.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m., according to Indiana State Police, on I-65 Northbound at the 24 mile marker.

A medical helicopter was on scene.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have not released if there were any additional injuries.

All lanes of the roadway have been closed. This story will be updated.

