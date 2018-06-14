At least 1 killed in crash on I-65 N near Henryville

At least one person was killed in the crash. (Source: Kenneth Shanks)

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - At least one person has been killed in a crash about five miles north of Henryville.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m., according to Indiana State Police, on I-65 Northbound at the 24 mile marker.

A medical helicopter was on scene.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have not released if there were any additional injuries.

All lanes of the roadway were reopened just before 7 p.m.

The identity of the victim nor the cause of the crash have been released.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.