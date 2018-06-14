Kick it: New public soccer field opens in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A ribbon cutting was held this afternoon for a new public soccer field at the Beechmont Community Center.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville City FC Coach James O'Conner and several Louisville FC players were there to celebrate. The team donated the turf for the five-a-side soccer field in partnership with the Louisville Parks Foundation.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville ranks 98 out of 100 in fittest cities list

+ Free tickets, prizes available in Louisville summer reading program

+ Children's Museum of Indianapolis unveils 7.5 acre sports activity complex

"A lot of it's about creating a culture of activity, of getting out and being healthy," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "And then of course when you're creating a culture around the world's most popular game and what that can do for us and how we see it with Louisville City. These are all tremendous wins for the city."

It is the first public soccer field in South Louisville, but more are in the works. The Louisville Parks Foundation is working to raise $383,000 for fields at Wyandotte Park and William Harrison Park.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.