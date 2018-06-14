Shih Tzus rescued from hoarder up for adoption

All of the dogs are up for adoption at the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Nearly a dozen Shih Tzus rescued from a hoarding situation are up for adoption at the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.

When the dogs were rescued, they were covered in hair matted so badly they couldn't see.

After being groomed and checked out by a veterinarian, all are looking for their forever homes.

Many of the dogs, who are between four and 10-years-old, have health ailments. However, they are heartworm negative, are current on vaccinations and have been spayed/neutered and microchipped.

Coming from the conditions where they lived for so long, the Shih Tzus will need extra attention and care to adjust.

"These Shih tzus may be very different than many other dogs, but they have come so far and we are so excited to be able to give them what they deserve -- a loving home where they can find out what being truly loved really means," a note from the shelter said.

To adopt one of these dogs, the fee is $80. Find adoption hours and more information by clicking on the shelter name at the top of this story.

All adoptions are first come, first served.

