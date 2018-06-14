LMPD needs public help to catch robbery suspect

LMPD wants to identify this robbery suspect. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are hoping someone recognizes a bank robbery suspect.

The man is accused of robbing the BB&T on Whittington Parkway in Hurstbourne on May 31 around 3:30 p.m.

Police said he told the teller he was armed with an explosive device and demanded cash.

He's described as a white male between the ages of 35 to 40, weighing 155 to 165 pounds, who is about 6'1" to 6'3" tall.

Anyone who recognizes him should call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

