LMPD asking for help identifying man shot in south Louisville park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was found shot to death in south Louisville in the Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing park.

The victim was discovered just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in the 7400 block of Moorman Road. That's just south of the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265), and just west of Dixie Highway.

Police said two motorcyclists discovered the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds and called it in. No vehicle was found with the body and officials were not sure how long the man had been lying there.

LMPD is asking for the public's help identifying the victim. The victim is described as a white male in his late 40s or 50s with gray hair in a short buzz cut. He's around 5'8" or 5'9", 204 lbs, with top and bottom dentures and no tattoos. LMPD said the victim was wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and black Nike tennis shoes.

A WAVE 3 News crew said there are community gardens in the area where the body was found.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the victim should call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

