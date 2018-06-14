Man shot in south Louisville park identified

The man was found dead in Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing park. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man found shot to death in south Louisville in Farnsley-Moremen Landing Park on Thursday has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified the man as Joseph H. Wyatt, 66, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky. Wyatt died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was discovered just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in the 7400 block of Moorman Road. That's just south of the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265), and just west of Dixie Highway.

Police said two motorcyclists discovered the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds and called it in. No vehicle was found with the body and officials were not sure how long the man had been lying there.

The victim was originally described as a white male in his late 40s or 50s with gray hair in a short buzz cut. He's around 5'8" or 5'9", 204 lbs, with top and bottom dentures and no tattoos. LMPD said the victim was wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and black Nike tennis shoes.

A WAVE 3 News crew said there are community gardens in the area where the body was found.

Anyone with information on this crime should call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

