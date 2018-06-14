Person found shot in Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing in Louisville

We will update this story as we get more information from police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was found shot in south Louisville near Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing.

The victim was discovered just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in the 7400 block of Moorman Road. That's just south of the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265), and just west of Dixie Highway.

MetroSafe confirmed the shooting. At this time, the man's condition is not known.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

