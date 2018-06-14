Person found shot to death in south Louisville park

The man was found dead in Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing park. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was found shot to death in south Louisville in the Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing park.

The victim was discovered just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in the 7400 block of Moorman Road. That's just south of the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265), and just west of Dixie Highway.

Police said two motorcyclists discovered the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds and called it in. No vehicle was found with the body and officials were not sure how long the man had been lying there.

LMPD said the victim was a white male in his 40s. He has not been identified.

A WAVE 3 News crew said there are community gardens in the area where the body was found.

Anyone with information on this crime should call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

