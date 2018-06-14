Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to M Street shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a homicide in south Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police Department said Decoria Curry, 19, was identified as being present at the time of the shooting on May 22. Curry also admitted to knowing the victim, Anthony Edwards, 20, was going to be robbed.

Another man, Glendale Hall, 18, was charged in connection to Edwards’ shooting death on Wednesday, after he admitted to police he was there at the time of the murder and knew of the robbery plot.

Curry has been charged with murder and robbery.

