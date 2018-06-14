Logo for Derby 145 released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's never too early to start talking about Derby 145 -- and on Thursday, Churchill Downs released the official logo.

The image, crafted in green and gold, shows two horses racing under the twin spires.

The new logo "...pays homage to the Kentucky Derby's excitement and grandeur," a statement released by Churchill Downs said.

The logo will be used on a wide variety of merchandise for the Kentucky Derby, including apparel, jewelry, coozies, key chains and the famous collectible Derby glassware.

Official merchandise for the 2019 Kentucky Derby will be available online, at the Louisville International Airport, the Kentucky Derby Museum Gift Shop and at Churchill Downs starting this summer.

Derby 145 is set for May 4, 2019.

