Child missing in Flat Rock River in Columbus, IN

The child has been missing since Thursday afternoon. (Source: Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) – Officials in Columbus, Indiana are searching for a missing child in the Flat Rock River.

Conservation officers have been searching for the boy since around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to WTHR. Investigators said Brendan Sperry, 6, was playing on a sandbar with family members when he waded into the water and was swept away. Family members tried to rescue the child but were unsuccessful.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, divers searched the water using boats with sonar radar while the Indiana State Police helicopter searched from above.

Officials said the task is still being called a search and rescue mission.

The search has been suspended for the evening because it's dark. But officials said it will start again at 8 a.m. Friday.

A search continues for a 6 year old boy who was swept away by the current of the Flat Rock River in Columbus this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NAgn9dfnUp — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) June 14, 2018

