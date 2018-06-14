Kentucky Opera launches Summer Thursday Concert Series

The outdoor concert series is a collaboration between the Kentucky Opera and Locust Grove. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Locust Grove welcomed the Kentucky Opera to the first of its three session Summer Thursday Concert Series this evening.

Tonight's program, dubbed 'Music in the American Wild', explored the history of Locust Grove through the music of the region, organizers said. The concert focused on the evolution of spirituals, hymns, American art songs and traditional opera.

Each of the three concerts, held once a month, focuses on a different theme, from traditional regional music to drinking songs and opera favorites. The outdoor concert series is a collaboration between the Kentucky Opera and Locust Grove.

The next two Summer Thursday Concert Series events are as follows:

Cheers! Prost! À Votre Santé!

Thursday, July 19, 6:30 pm

Locust Grove and Opera—A Musical Timeline

Thursday, August 30, 6:30 pm

Tickets are $16 for non-members and $14 for members of the Kentucky Opera. Performances start at 6:30 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.

