Five Questions with Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you feel like Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned is an old friend, it’s because he’s been coming into your homes for 20 years.

Kevin is now 42-years-old. He started at WAVE 3 News when he was just 22-years-old.

The Bardstown native grew up fascinated with the weather and when watching him, you can tell he loves giving you the forecast now as much as he did so many years ago. He is also very involved in the community, appearing at numerous non-profit events each year helping raise money for good causes.

Here are my five questions with WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned.



1) How many times a day are u asked about the weather when out in the community?



I get asked about the weather every day, many times... and I love it! Some people will say I bet you hate that when it happens. They couldn't be more wrong. I'm flattered that people feel comfortable enough to ask. I love meeting new people and I love the weather!



2) Did you ever consider moving to another market to do the weather?



This is home and while I've never really wanted to move I've always kept my options open. I even seriously considered a career in the FBI before I passed the age restriction. I'm glad I've had the opportunity to be close to my family, because that's a luxury that a lot of folks in TV don't have.

3) What keeps you interested in the weather year after year?



I love the weather because figuring it out is a challenge, but I also really enjoy the people part of my job. My job wouldn't be as rewarding if I wasn't able to serve people... and that happens through a number of ways. Accurate forecasts, volunteering in the community and raising millions of dollars for charities. Shannon gets a kick out of when I say “weather is my hobby and people are my passion.” It's true!



4) What would you tell that young weather guy or girl just starting out, now that you have 20 years of experience?



Oh wow! Things have changed so much over the past two decades, but the advice I was fortunate enough to receive still applies. Set yourself apart! At the end of the day there will be a lot of other people who want the same position as you. How are you going to rise to the top...are you willing to work the hardest, the smartest? You're going to have to stand out.



5) What’s your perfect day and in what season?

I'm not going to lie...I like a good thunderstorm, but my favorite weather is sunshine and lower 70s. Fall is beautiful with the cooling temperatures and changing colors of the leaves. I love it! We see it all here in WAVE Country, and that's what makes forecasting the weather here so enjoyable. If I wanted an easy job, I'd move to San Diego.

