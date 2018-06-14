Pike County officials: Rhoden cousin had been shot, unclear if foul play

More than two years after eight members of the Rhoden family were discovered shot to death in Pike County, another relative is dead. (Source: WXIX)

More than two years after eight members of the Rhoden family were discovered shot to death in Pike County, another relative is dead.

Violet Taylor, 35, is a cousin to the Rhodens. Investigators are not saying whether her death is connected to the Rhoden family murders.

Eight members of the family were killed in April 2016, leaving four crime scenes.

Taylor's brother Josh Rhoden made headlines this past year when he was arrested on drug charges but never indicted.

Taylor's body was found Monday morning in a wooded area near Lapperell and Stewart Hollow Road. It's not clear if Taylor died because of foul play, but Pike County officials believe she was shot.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking over the case.

An autopsy is set to take place in Montgomery County, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

A GoFundMe page for Taylor's family is making the rounds online -- it describes her as a "very loving person" and says she loved her son and her family and was a "beautiful person inside and out."

FOX19 reached out to some of Taylor's relatives to find out more about her and the impact she made on them, but we have not heard back.

Officials are not releasing new details on the Rhoden case other than to say it's still active.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.