Shows scheduled at Kentucky Center being relocated after fire

The damage to the Kentucky Center is visible from the street, and inside isn't any better. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Repairs are already being done to the building, lobby, and parts of the theaters at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.

The three-alarm fire sparked by construction on the roof forced shows that were scheduled for the weekend of June 15 to find a new venue.

Looking for Lilith Theatre Company is moving their show "We. Are. Here" to the Black Box Theater at Wyatt Center for the Arts at Bellarmine University.

The local theater company has been in Louisville for over a decade and is used to the rush of opening week. But Co-Creative Director Trina Fischer said a fire two days before opening night is not what any director hopes for.

"A majority of the damage does appear to be water at this point," Kim Baker, Kentucky Center President, said. "There is a little bit of damage within the theaters."

From the street, people can see the extensive damage done to the roof. Baker said inside, the situation isn't any better.

"To get to any of the theaters you have to walk through the lobby, so it's just not a safe place for people to be in," Fischer said.

No one was hurt during the fire that took three hours to control, but the damage displaced the cast and crew of "We. Are. Here."

Looking for Lilith presents shows focusing on topical current events, meaning the content of the show is timely. So Fischer said they couldn't wait for the Kentucky Center to be repaired.

"We were definitely looking forward to being back there again," Fischer said. "(But) we don't want to put it off indefinitely. We want to do it right now."

With the support of the Kentucky Center and Bellarmine University, Fischer said they were able to find an alternative space at Bellarmine.

Walk ups are a large percentage of the theater company's ticket sales, so it's important to Fischer that last minute changes are well broadcasted.

"We will not be opening on Friday because we need to move everything over and rehang the lights in the space, which had already been done at the Kentucky Center," Fischer said.

Fischer anticipated opening night to be Saturday. Those who bought tickets to the Kentucky Center performance will be refunded and emailed information on how to buy new tickets.

The Broadway series presenting "Waitress" is also using the Kentucky Center the last week of June.

The group's president is very optimistic they won't have to find a new venue.

