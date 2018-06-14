Construction begins to widen I-65 in Clark County

The I-65 widening project should be completed by the end of July. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Prep work for a $67 million road widening project began on Interstate 65 in Clark County on Thursday.

Crews began milling in the right lane of I-65, restricting northbound traffic to just two lanes.

>> More Clark County news on wave3.com

Milling is expected to begin Monday on the southbound lanes, followed by paving in both directions.

Crews are adding an additional driving lane in both directions between the Sellersburg exit and the Memphis Road exit.

The project should be complete by the end of July.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.