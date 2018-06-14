A Father's Day present for the ages is on the line for Silver Creek baseball

Sellersburg, IN (WAVE) - The Silver Creek baseball team is 26-3 and for the first time in school history will play for the 3A State Championship on Saturday.

Tyler Wheeler is a shortstop and pitcher for the Dragons and his pitching coach is his dad, Ryan.

"I've had him as a travel coach as well so he's always been there," Tyler said. The Dragons (26-3) face #1 Andrean (30-6) on Saturday, one day before Father's Day. "It's nice to have him there, he knows what he's talking about sometimes, yeah, I mean I feel like a pretty good Father's Day present would be a state title. I feel like that would be pretty cool," Tyler added.

As for dad, his been a nervous wreck all week. "On Father's Day it's priceless. I've told people throughout this week that I just don't have words to explain the feeling and the emotions of having this opportunity," Ryan said. "Not only to coach the kids in the state championship game but also to have your son right there along with you."

Ryan Wheeler has coached a bunch of the Silver Creek players through the years on little league and travel teams.

The 3A State Championship game is Saturday at 5 pm at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

