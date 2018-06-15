Scott County head-on crash kills 1, injures another - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Scott County head-on crash kills 1, injures another

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
The cause of the crash is under investigation.  (Source: WAVE 3 News) The cause of the crash is under investigation.  (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police and the Scott County Sheriff's Office are investigating a Friday morning head-on crash. 

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on State Road 56 and Moon Road, ISP confirmed. 

ISP said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was airlifted to a local hospital. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

