Scott County head-on crash kills 1, injures another

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police and the Scott County Sheriff's Office are investigating a Friday morning head-on crash.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on State Road 56 and Moon Road, ISP confirmed.

ISP said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was airlifted to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

