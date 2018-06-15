Scott County head-on crash kills 2, injures another

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police and the Scott County Sheriff's Office are investigating a Friday morning head-on crash.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on State Road 56 and Moon Road, ISP confirmed.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said that one driver was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was reopened around 5 hours after the crash.

