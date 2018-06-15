The Latest: Dustin Johnson takes 3-shot lead at US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - The Latest on Friday's second round of the U.S. Open (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Dustin Johnson has shot a 3-under-par 67 in the second round of the U.S. Open to grab a three-stroke lead after the morning session.

Playing under control throughout, Johnson shot 33 on the back nine, with birdies on the 11th and 16th holes. After bogeying No. 1, Johnson had birdies on the fourth and seventh, where he rolled in a lengthy putt. The crowd roared as if it was his playing partner, Tiger Woods, who knocked it down.

Woods shot a 72 and is at 10 over.

Ian Poulter, yet to tee off, is the only other player under par; he shot a 69 on Thursday.

___

1:10 p.m.

England's Tommy Fleetwood tamed Shinnecock Hills with a morning-round of 66, the best so far in the U.S. Open.

Fleetwood began the day at 5 over par, then ran off six birdies in his round, including four on the front nine. He trailed leader Dustin Johnson by five strokes after the morning session.

The 27-year-old in his first season on the PGA Tour but a pro since 2010 was fourth last year at Erin Hills. He has four European Tour victories, including the last two years at Abu Dhabi.

___

12:30 p.m.

The sun is out at Shinnecock Hills.

After gusting wind for the first round and wet weather on Friday morning, the sky cleared just before noon in Round 2. Golfers ditched their long-sleeved shirts and umbrellas were put away.

It's not clear what effect the change in weather would have on scores. The wind left just four players under par after 18 holes. Rain helps soften the greens and rescue the golfers from the super-fast putting surfaces. But the wind off the various Atlantic inlets dries them pretty quickly.

Dustin Johnson remained the leader at 3 under through 14 holes.

___

11:20 a.m.

The first hole at Shinnecock Hills is the fourth-easiest hole on the course, but it isn't playing that way for Tiger Woods.

After a triple bogey on the par-4, 399-yard hole in the opening round, Woods had a double bogey on Friday. That's half of the 10 strokes he's lost to par on just one hole.

Woods' tee shot with a 2-iron looked good, giving him a good lie on the right side of the fairway. But his approach went askew to the right and landed in the deep rough. His third shot rolled off the green and then he pitched to about 8 feet. He missed the bogey putt.

The cut was projected for 6 over in the morning, but that could creep lower if Shinnecock Hills continues to torment the golfers. Woods hasn't made the cut at the U.S. Open since 2013.

___

10:40 a.m.

First-round co-leader Russell Henley was doing just fine in the second round of the U.S. Open. He stood at 2 under par and a shot behind leader Dustin Johnson when Henley reached his 12th hole of the day, the par-4 third.

A poor drive and a whiff led to a 7.

Henley drove into the left high rough and couldn't move the ball on his first attempt. His next try went into the rough on the other side of the fairway.

By the time he was through by two-putting, he had a triple bogey and was at 1 over par.

___

10 a.m.

Led by a 32 on his first nine holes by Rafael Cabrera Bello, scoring is improving at the U.S. Open.

Rainy conditions certainly are helping.

Shinnecock Hills, which played to an average of 76.4 strokes in the opening round, has been far less difficult while wet. Cabrera Bello of Spain birdied the 10th, 16th and 18th holes as he started on the back side. That puts him at even par, still three shots behind leader Dustin Johnson.

Johnson, the world's top-ranked player, is 2 under through seven holes, also on the back side, with birdies at the 11th and 16th.

Also having good starts to their second rounds are Russell Henley, another co-leader on Thursday who is 1 under for the day and one stroke in back of Johnson, and Tiger Woods, who is 1 under in the same group with Johnson. Woods is at 7 over for the tournament.

___

9:25 a.m.

Day 2 of the U.S. Open has a different look, with light winds, cool temperatures and drizzle under gray skies greeting early starters.

After brutal conditions in the opening round that sent scores soaring, players returned to Shinnecock Hills in hopes of making some birdies that were so elusive the day before.

Co-leader Dustin Johnson made one on his second hole to move to 2 under par for the tournament, tied with Russell Henley, who is also 1 under on his round. Tiger Woods also is 1 under through four holes, trying to recover after an opening 78.

Woods and Johnson are playing together in the featured morning group that includes Justin Thomas, who is even par through four holes.

Shinnecock Hills, set up for par 70 in the Open, played to an average of 76.4 in the first round. That included 199 double bogeys or worse for the field.

___

9 a.m.

The second round of the U.S. Open on Friday has begun in much better fashion for Tiger Woods.

Woods triple-bogeyed his first hole on Thursday on the way to an 8-over-par 78 that left him nine shots behind the leaders. But in chillier conditions under cloudy skies, Woods birdied the par-4 10th, his opening hole.

Dustin Johnson, his playing partner and one of the leaders after the first round, also had a birdie, on No. 11. He is at 2 under, tied with Russell Henley, who has two birdies and a bogey through seven holes.

