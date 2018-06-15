WAVE 3 News Guest Editorial - June 14, 2018: Quality education for all

WAVE 3 News Guest Editorial

My name is Sayheed Ashanti, I am a father of four students in JCPS, two of whom are in some of the lowest achieving "priority" schools in the state.



Not only are they poorly performing schools, but parents have no control over where their children are educated because of the school district plan for busing. No parent should have to watch their child go to a failing school every single day, especially when there hasn't been any real investment in fixing these schools from the JCPS administration.



Some of our lowest paid and least experienced teachers are in our lowest achieving schools. Instead of sending the most experienced educators to help tackle this problem, the JCPS board refuses to give financial incentives to veteran teachers to teach in our neighborhoods.



With a $1.6 billion budget this year, why can't they afford to enact common sense policies like this? The JCPS board just gave up $15 million for the federal Head Start program, but when it comes to paying teachers to change the statistics in low achieving schools, they don't have enough money? I don't buy it, and neither should you.



I believe that my children shouldn't have to travel across town in order to get a good education, I believe that JCPS has a duty to treat all districts equally, so that my children can learn and succeed in their own neighborhoods. I believe that my children have as much of a right to be taught by veteran teachers as anyone else. This is why I believe in a change for JCPS to better give my children and yours a chance for success.