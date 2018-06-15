Man sentenced to 35 years in LMPD officer's death

Wathaniel Woods appeared in court on April 27. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of causing the fiery crash that killed a Louisville Metro Police Department officer learned his sentence Friday.

Wathaniel Woods was sentenced to 35 years in the death of Officer Nick Rodman.

On March 28, 2017, LMPD officers were chasing Woods through the Portland neighborhood after receiving a complaint of domestic violence against him. Woods' vehicle collided with Rodman's cruiser at the intersection of 26th and Duncan streets.

Rodman was rushed from the scene to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died the following day.

Woods changed his plea to guilty to murder in April.

He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

