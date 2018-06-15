I-64 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates that it will take around 2 hours for the accident to be cleared. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound approaching the Watterson Expressway, I-264, have been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash that had traffic at a standstill for nearly 90 minutes.

The crash happened on I-64 West near the 13 mile marker, east of the Watterson, at approximately 12:05 p.m. on Friday. MetroSafe said injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries has not been released.

Louisville Metro and Jeffersontown police shut down the westbound lanes and detoured traffic while the LMPD Traffic unit handled the crash investigation.

The accident scene was cleared and all lanes reopened around 1:35 p.m.

