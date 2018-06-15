Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 W

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates that it will take around 2 hours for the accident to be cleared. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of I-64 Westbound approaching the Watterson Expressway, I-264, have been shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.

MetroSafe confirmed that I-64 W near the 13 mile-marker is closed due to a multi-vehicle injury crash that occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

TRIMARC maps showed a backup almost to Blankenbaker Parkway. Traffic on I-64 E was also backed up due to traffic.

No words on the condition of the victims.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates that it will take around 2 hours for the accident to be cleared.

