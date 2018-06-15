Rand Paul attacker sentenced to 30 days

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man police say attacked Senator Rand Paul while he mowed his yard was sentenced Friday.

Rene Boucher, 60, was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

“The FBI takes seriously assaults against our elected officials, regardless of motive,” said Special Agent in Charge Amy S. Hess of the FBI's Louisville field office. “Today's sentence should send a clear message that there are consequences to such actions.”

“Assaulting a member of Congress is an offense we take very seriously,” said - Josh J. Minkler, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Those who choose to violate the law will be aggressively prosecuted in federal court.”

In March, Bowling Green television station WBKO reported that Rene Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury, which is a felony.

