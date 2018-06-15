Ronaldo scores hat trick, Portugal draws 3-3 with Spain - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ronaldo scores hat trick, Portugal draws 3-3 with Spain

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

SOCHI, Russia (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with a perfectly taken free kick in the 88th minute to give Portugal a 3-3 draw against Spain on Friday at the World Cup.

Ronaldo had twice given Portugal the lead with first-half goals, but Diego Costa equalized for Spain with a goal in each half. Nacho Fernandez then put 2010 champions ahead with a one-timer from outside the area in the Group B match.

Spain looked to have successfully overcome its dramatic coaching change one the eve of the tournament but Ronaldo curled a late shot over the wall to force the draw.

Ronaldo's opening goal from the penalty spot allowed him to become the fourth player to score in four World Cups, joining Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler.

His second goal came after a blunder by Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, who let the ball bounce off his hands and into the net.

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

