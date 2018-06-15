Louisville woman arrested in deadly DUI

CAMPBELLSBURG, KY (WAVE) - A Norton Commons woman has been charged in a DUI accident where a person was killed, Kentucky State Police said on Friday.

Michelle Turiello, 48, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second degree manslaughter.

On June 7, Turiello was involved in a two vehicle crash on KY Route 1039. The driver of the other car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene of the accident said Turiello had watery, bloodshot eyes and her speech was slurred. A personal breathalyzer test indicated a strong presence of alcohol, the police report said. She was transported to St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect told officers she had no idea where she was or how she got there, and was returning from a friend's house in Prospect, where she had two glasses of wine, a police report said.

A cash bond of $500,000 was set on June 7, 2018. Turiello posted a property bond for $250,000 on June 8.

