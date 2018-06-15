Kentucky Center shows damage inside the building

Even though the lobby looks kind of rough, the theaters are in fairly good shape. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -- There's a lot to clean up still at the Kentucky Center after Wednesday's three-alarm fire. But the good news is the damage is mostly cosmetic.

Besides the smell of smoke and humidity in the center, there's really not too much to fix.

As you step into the lobby, where most of the water damage occurred, the carpet squishes a bit under the tarp. But overall, it is just the smell and humidity causing problems.

The lobby was where most of the water damage occurred, and you can tell by the soggy carpeting and paint peeling off the walls.

The scaffolding was already in place for the ceiling project that caused the initial fire. All the artwork was already covered for that project. Now, repair crews are just sealing it up so it is not affected by the drying out process.

"They're going to be turning this into an Arizona-type climate, much reduced humidity and high heat," Vice President of Operations Chuck Schmidt said.

Even though the lobby looks kind of rough, the theaters are in fairly good shape. The Bomhard saw the most water during the incident.

"This area was closest to ground zero when the water was pouring in," Kentucky Center Spokesman Christian Adelberg said.

The art piece "The Coloured Gates of Louisville" by John Chamberlain was on that wall when the water came pouring down.

The piece is wrapped up and covered to make sure no further damage happens, while the actual damage to the piece is assessed.

This weekend's shows were relocated. There is still no word as to when the Center will reopen.

