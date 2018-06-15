3 shot in Dekalb County, Georgia grocery store parking lot

The scene of the shooting in Dekalb County, Georgia. (Source: WXIA / 11Alive Sky Tracker)

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WAVE) - Three people were shot outside a Dekalb County, Georgia grocery store on Friday afternoon, police said.

Officials told WXIA in Atlanta that "multiple adults" were shot and in stable condition, which was later clarified to three victims.

One person was detained, but not in custody, police said.

No other details were available.

