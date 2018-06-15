LMPD investigating shooting scene at 13th & Broadway

The shooting was detected by Shotspotter around 6:25 p.m. Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has started a shooting investigation at 13th and Broadway.

Shotspotter technology detected gun shots in the area around 6:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. When police arrived on scene no victims were found, but police said there was an indication of a shooting.

There were numerous markers showing the large number of shell casings at the scene.

A short time later, three adult males showed up to University Hospital with gun shot wounds, according to LMPD. Two appeared to have non-life threatening injuries and the third was under evaluation at the time the release was issued.

There have been no arrests and no suspects have been identified, according to LMPD.

1st and 2nd Division officers are investigating along with the LMPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

