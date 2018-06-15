Winstar Farm official denies deal for Justify breeding rights

The possibility of a Justify run at the Breeders' Cup Classic has the Commonwealth excited. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Triple Crown champ Justify is set to parade at Churchill Downs on Saturday night, while his future remains very much in question.

It seems clear that Winstar Farm and his various ownership groups do plan to continue racing him, as long as he remains sound. He would be just the second Triple Crown champ to race in the Breeder's Cup, and could join American Pharoah as the second winner of the Grand Slam.

As for his breeding rights. A deal for a reported $60 million dollars with Coolmore has been denied and Winstar president and CEO Elliott Walden did not comment when asked for details after the Belmont Stakes.

Today, at a news conference promoting Equestricon, an event that will help kick off Breeders' Cup week here in November, Bethany Wurl, the marketing coordinator for Winstar Farm said, "That's unconfirmed, no deal has been done at this point, so I'll kind of leave it up to our president to make the final announcement of whether or not he will go anywhere, but as of this moment, no deal has been made."

Winstar Farm stands Pioneerof the Nile, the sire of American Pharoah.

