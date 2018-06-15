Two Kentuckians on board when Florida roller coaster derails

The coaster which derailed is the Sand Blaster, a three-car, sit-down ride that operates on a winding steel track. (Source: Daytona Beach Fire Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WAVE) - A fun night at a Florida amusement park quickly turned into a nightmare when a roller coaster in Daytona Beach derailed mid-ride -- with two Kentuckians on board.

It happened last night at the Mardi Gras Fun Center, on a ride called the Sandblaster. The first car went flying off the track, flinging two riders three stories to the ground.

Firefighters worked frantically to get eight more people off the ride safely.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Riders plunge 34 feet, 6 injured in roller coaster derail

+ Roller coaster derails in FL, two riders fall 34 feet

In all, six people were taken to the hospital, including two Kentuckians who were on a work trip for Alternative Outlook, a company that provides services to people with mental disabilities in Knott County.

One of them remained in the hospital and the other was discharged, said Jory Wells, an official with Alternative Outlook, LLC.

"We are very thankful that the injuries were not life threatening. We are also very thankful for everyone who aided with the rescue and treating the injuries," Alternative Outlook said in a statement.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.