70 cases of Salmonella linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks recall

Kellogg’s was contacted by the FDA and CDC with reports of illnesses linked to Honey Smacks.

(CNN) – A recall of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal announced this week has been linked to more than 70 Salmonella cases in 31 states.

Dozens of people in several states went to the hospital after eating the cereal, which the Food and Drug Administration announced a recall for on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says more than 70 people have gotten sick in 31 states.

According to the CDC, New York reported the highest number of cases while California, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania each have five cases.

The FDA is advising that consumers discard and not eat any of the cereal regardless of size or "best by" dates.

On top of that, a separate Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon has spread to 23 states.

Cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe, as well as fruit salads containing these melons have all been recalled from stores in those states.

The FDA posted a full list of retailers where the contaminated melons may have been sold.

Customers are also being told they should throw out these items from those stores.

The FDA and CDC are working with state health officials to determine the source of contamination in both outbreaks.

