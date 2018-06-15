70 cases of Salmonella linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks recall - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

70 cases of Salmonella linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks recall

The FDA is advising that consumers discard and not eat any of the cereal. (Source: CNN) The FDA is advising that consumers discard and not eat any of the cereal. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – A recall of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal announced this week has been linked to more than 70 Salmonella cases in 31 states.

Dozens of people in several states went to the hospital after eating the cereal, which the Food and Drug Administration announced a recall for on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says more than 70 people have gotten sick in 31 states.

According to the CDC, New York reported the highest number of cases while California, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania each have five cases.

The FDA is advising that consumers discard and not eat any of the cereal regardless of size or "best by" dates.

On top of that, a separate Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon has spread to 23 states.

Cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe, as well as fruit salads containing these melons have all been recalled from stores in those states.

The FDA posted a full list of retailers where the contaminated melons may have been sold.

Customers are also being told they should throw out these items from those stores.

The FDA and CDC are working with state health officials to determine the source of contamination in both outbreaks.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Summit does not deal with North Korea's hacking

    Summit does not deal with North Korea's hacking

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-06-16 04:58:50 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-06-16 12:32:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh,Pool). In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump focus...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh,Pool). In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump focus...

    North Korea's cyberattacks against the U.S. and its allies failed to make Singapore summit talking points 3 years after the crippling Sony attack.

    More >>

    North Korea's cyberattacks against the U.S. and its allies failed to make Singapore summit talking points 3 years after the crippling Sony attack.

    More >>

  • China hikes tariffs on US soybeans, electric cars, fish

    China hikes tariffs on US soybeans, electric cars, fish

    Friday, June 15 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:18:13 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-06-16 12:32:03 GMT
    China is raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods. (Source: CNN/Pool)China is raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods. (Source: CNN/Pool)

    China fired back Saturday in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump by raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.

    More >>

    China fired back Saturday in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump by raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.

    More >>

  • A trade war looms as Trump slaps tariffs on Chinese imports

    A trade war looms as Trump slaps tariffs on Chinese imports

    Friday, June 15 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:38:06 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-06-16 12:31:39 GMT
    (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...

    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly