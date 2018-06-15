Search for 6-year-old Columbus boy suspended for a second night

Six-year-old Brendan Sperry was last seen playing in the river on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

There are six different agencies searching for Brendan. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Rescue crews continued to search the Flat Rock River in Columbus for a missing 6-year-old boy on Friday.

The child’s family went out for a day at the park that turned tragic on Thursday afternoon.

Crews have been searching ever since.

The river that cuts through Columbus is deceptive. The water appears calm, but a strong current swept Brendan Sperry away from his family.

"He is six-years-old, loves football more than anything and he is just a good kid,” Brendan’s grandfather James Humphrey said.

Humphrey said at this point the family is not expecting a lot, but officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said they will not give up.

“We have not been able to find him, but there is always the off-chance he could have been swept downstream,” DNR Officer Mark Baker said. “We just don't know. We will keep looking unit we know those answers.”

Officer Baker said the area where Brendan was last playing is an area where two different currents meet. This makes the search even more difficult.

"He took a step too far got caught in the current and got swept under,” Baker said. “There was no negligence found on the part of the parents or guardians. It is just a very tragic accident."

While the family waits they are holding onto their memories.

"He is one of those kids you have to chase around a little bit, but in the last few months he has mellowed out and he is just a really good kid."

The DNR says the search will continue tomorrow on Saturday morning. There are six different agencies searching for Brendan.

