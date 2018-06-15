Mayor defends secret guest list for Derby party

The tab reportedly exceeded $100,000 for invitees, including lodging, transportation and tickets to the Derby. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer defended the spending of taxpayer dollars on a VIP Derby party hosted by the city.

The tab reportedly exceeded $100,000 for invitees, including lodging, transportation and tickets to the Derby. The event was designed to entice businesses to move to Louisville.

Fischer said the city will not reveal the guest list for competitive reasons.

“These are the economic development prospects that we have for our city. So imagine how much we would like to have the economic development prospect list from Nashville and Cincinnati and Indianapolis so we could see who they're talking to, and we could recruit them to come to our city,” Fischer said.

Fischer defended the practice he described as common among state and local governments. He defended Louisville’s record on transparency.

“This is the only one area where we don't do that and it's for economic development reasons,” Fischer said. “Look, when it comes to recruiting people, companies and jobs to your city, you're not going to broadcast that list. That would be one of the dumbest things I could possibly do.”

