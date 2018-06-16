1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed that police were called to the 600 block of South 41st Street around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the body, MetroSafe said. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

